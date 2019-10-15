NBC Releases The Extended Roast From ‘The Office’ With Michael Scott

NBC dropped an incredible video from “The Office” on Monday.

The network released an extended version of Michael Scott get roasted by his employees during the “Fire Drill” episode, and it’s must-watch content for the fans.

As you all know, “Fire Drill” might be the funniest episode in the history of the entire show, and the roast scene was one of the main reasons why. (RELATED: Watch Andy And Dwight Sing ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ In ‘The Office’)

It turns out the extended version is even better. Give it a watch below.

How wild is it that “The Office” has been off the air for years, it’s currently 2019 and here we are getting new footage.

There’s nothing better than “The Office.” There really isn’t. I watch it all the time. I’ll watch it when working out (props to me), eating dinner, just relaxing and occasionally while having a cold beer.

Unfortunately, the former hit NBC show is leaving Netflix in 2020. It’s a damn shame, and I wish it wasn’t happening, but it is.

How Netflix allowed that to happen is beyond me. It’s literally mind-boggling how you could ever let a show like that leave the streaming service.

So, enjoy it while you can, folks. Soon, “The Office” will be ripped away from all of our hearts. Thanks, Netflix. Thanks a lot!