Mike Pence Refuses To comply With House Democrats’ Documents Request

Vice President Mike Pence is refusing to comply with House Democrats’ request for a long list of documents as part of its impeachment inquiry.

In a letter to the chairmen of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees, Pence’s attorney, Matthew Morgan, dismissed the document request Tuesday as just another demand in the “self-proclaimed impeachment inquiry,” and pointed out that the House of Representatives still hasn’t even voted on impeachment and apparently has no plans to do so. (RELATED: Rep. Schiff Fabricates What Trump Said In Ukraine Telephone Call Transcript)

.@VP’s office says he will not comply with document requests related to impeachment from several House committees: pic.twitter.com/LeTgvLknsO — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) October 15, 2019

Morgan maintained that the document request is emblematic of an impeachment inquiry that “calls into question your commitment to fundamental fairness and due process rights.”

“Never before in history has the Speaker of the House attempted to launch an ‘impeachment inquiry’ against a president without the majority of the House of Representatives voting to authorize a constitutionally acceptable process,” Morgan writes.

“Please know that if the Committees wish to return to the regular order of legitimate legislative oversight requests, and the Committees have appropriate requests for information solely in the custody of the Office of the Vice President, we are prepared to work with you in a manner consistent with well-established bipartisan constitutional protections and a respect for separation of powers.” Morgan continued. (RELATED: Ken Starr: Impeachment ‘Doomed To Fail’ Because Poor Judgment Is ‘Not A Crime’)

Pence was notified on Oct. 4 by House Democrats to relinquish all documents related to the July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart.

Trump has indicated that he has no intention of complying with a “constitutionally illegitimate” impeachment inquiry.

House Democrats were reportedly considering a vote on impeachment, apparently as a way of increasing pressure on the Trump administration to comply with subpoenas and other demands, the Associated Press reported.

However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is apparently not ready for the step after meeting with key members of her caucus Tuesday night.