Paige VanZant Says She’s ‘Ready And Waiting’ For Her Return To The UFC

Paige VanZant seems eager to get back in the octagon.

The UFC superstar posted a video of herself training late Sunday night on Instagram, and captioned it in part, “Getting ready for that fist fight call. I’m ready and waiting!!!!” (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the video of her putting her fighting skills on display below. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

In case there was any doubt about whether or not VanZant intended to return, it should all officially be gone. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

I don’t know if she could get any more clear about her intentions. The star flyweight fighter wants to fight again, she’s healthy, she’s in shape and she’s making it clear she’s ready to roll.

At this point, it’s not a question of if VanZant fights again. It’s a matter of when.

Dana White is a very smart businessman. It’s how he built the UFC into the empire it is today. It’s how he took combat sports to a level nobody really thought it could go.

He knows how to move the needle, and he knows better than anybody the sport is better off when VanZant is at the top of her game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Vanderford (PVZ) (@paigevanzant) on Oct 7, 2019 at 11:39am PDT

We’ll see who she gets to fight against, but I don’t think it should be too much longer before we find out. It looks like she’s ready to roll right now.

Let’s get after it, Paige!