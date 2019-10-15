Ronan Farrow’s Book Claims Brooke Nevils Attempted Suicide, Was Hospitalized Following Alleged Rape By Matt Lauer

The woman who disgraced news anchor Matt Lauer allegedly raped once reportedly attempted to commit suicide.

Former NBC staffer Brooke Nevils reportedly developed post-traumatic stress disorder following her alleged anal rape by Lauer, according to details from journalist Ronan Farrow’s book “Catch And Kill.”

“Over the past two years, Nevils had attempted suicide,” Farrow revealed in his investigation, out Tuesday. “She’s been hospitalized for post-traumatic stress disorder, descended into heavy drinking, pulled herself back.”

“She’d lost fourteen pounds. And gone to doctors twenty-one times in a single-month period,” he added.

“I’ve lost everything I cared about,” Nevils told Farrow. “My job. My goals.”

Nevils was publicly identified for the first time in Farrow’s book, where she discussed the alleged events that occurred between herself and Lauer that ultimately led to his firing. In the book, Nevils claimed that Lauer anally raped her in a hotel room during the 2014 Olympics coverage in Sochi.

Following the first alleged encounter with Lauer, Nevils and the “Today” show host would engage in more sexual contact. Some of it was even initiated by Nevils herself. She told friends she felt “trapped.”

“Lauer’s position of authority – over both her and her boyfriend, whose brother worked for Lauer- made her feel unable to say no,” Farrow revealed. (RELATED: Matt Lauer Denies Allegation He Raped Former NBC Staffer)

“But she also said she lived in terror of Lauer jeopardizing her career and that the encounters caused anguish and shame that eventually prompted her to break up with her boyfriend,” Farrow wrote.

Nevils disclosed other sexual encounters to Farrow that occurred when she had to see Lauer for professional reasons. The staffer claimed she once had to go see Lauer to retrieve some photos. While she was emailing the photos to herself he allegedly grabbed her hips and fingered her, according to the book.

“I just went numb. In my internal narrative I failed because I didn’t say no,” she said about the encounter.

Another time, Lauer requested Nevils give him a blowjob after she asked him to film a goodbye message for a colleague.

“Why do you do this?” she recalled asking Lauer after the moment. “Because it’s fun,” she claimed he responded.

Lauer has publicly denied the alleged rape and claimed all sexual encounters between the two were consensual.

“There was absolutely nothing aggressive about that encounter,” Lauer claimed of the alleged anal rape in 2014. “Brooke did not do or say anything to object. She certainly did not cry. She was a fully enthusiastic and willing partner. At no time did she behave in a way that made it appear she was incapable of consent. She seemed to know exactly what she wanted to do. The only concern she expressed was that someone might see her leaving my room. She embraced me at the door as she left.”