REVIEW: ‘Ballers’ Whimpers To An End On HBO After 5 Seasons

“Ballers” is officially over on HBO, and it didn’t end well.

After years and years of enjoying the hit show with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, I couldn’t have been more disappointed with the finale season.

The show had a lot of fun elements, it had a lot of party elements, the sports aspects were huge and it was a great time for the first four seasons. (RELATED: The Final Season Of ‘Ballers’ Has Been Terrible Through Five Episodes)

The fifth and final season was not good, and it crawled to a whimpering end. Spencer convinces the NFL owners to give players lifetime healthcare, and everybody pretty much goes their happy ways.

There’s nothing wrong with that, but the show just took itself way to seriously when it was all said and done. I enjoyed the storyline about Ricky’s head issues, finances in the sport and other serious aspects.

I even enjoyed the idea of debating healthcare in the sport after retirement. For whatever reason, and maybe I don’t even truly know why myself, I found season five to be incredibly boring.

“Ballers” was at its best when Joe and Spencer were together. That happened for only a few moments in the final season because they hated each other before making up.

I don’t know why the show fell off the way it did. I really don’t. Maybe after four great seasons, the people involved were ready to move on.

All I know for sure is “Ballers” had for excellent seasons and then a bad fifth and final season. As a huge fan of the show, it was such a letdown.

Will I still watch the older episodes when I have some time to kill? Of course, but the reality is the show went about a season too long.

The whole thing could have been wrapped up after season four and it would have had a much better conclusion.

Still, “Ballers” was a fun show for longer than it wasn’t. At the end of the day, it was a success for HBO. I just wish it’d had a stronger ending.