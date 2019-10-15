‘Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’ Nominees Revealed, Pat Benatar, B.I.G., Whitney Houston Among Them

The list of nominees for the 2020 class of “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame” was announced Tuesday, and this year there is a whole list of performers that have never been nominated.

This year’s class is definitely a winner with the likes of Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston and Pat Benatar among those who were selected as possible inductees for the prestigious honor, per RollingStone magazine. (RELATED: Bon Jovi, A Clinton Supporter, Let Christie Use His Music For A Good Reason)

Whitney Houston, Dave Matthews Band and the Notorious B.I.G. are among the nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next year. They’re among the 16 finalists. Others include Pat Benatar, Judas Priest, Depeche Mode, and Soundgarden.https://t.co/cdKoMUnkhv — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 15, 2019

This year, unlike in recent ones, a whole slew of performers made the cut for the first time including Dave Matthews Band, the Doobie Brothers, Motörhead, Soundgarden, T. Rex and Thin Lizzy. (RELATED: Aretha Franklin Cancels Several Performances So She Can Rest)

It will be the sixth ballot appearance for groups Kraftwerk, fifth for the MC5, fourth for Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, the third for Nine Inch Nails and Depeche Mode, and the second for Judas Priest and Rundgren.

The way it works, is the those with the highest votes will be the ones selected when the final list of inductees is announced in January. Those picked will then be inducted at a ceremony in May at the Cleveland Hall.

According to the report:

A voter pool of more than 1,000 artists, historians, journalists, and members of the music industry will select the new class. Fans will also have a chance to take part in the process by voting at rockhall.com or at an interactive kiosk at the museum in Cleveland.

“Nothing stays the same in music,” incoming Rock Hall chairman John Sykes previously shared with the outlet. “Therefore, really, the institution that honors it has to evolve with all the music. ”

“Just like hip-hop is very much a part of the Hall of Fame now, everything we do — the board members we have, the events we build on — has to reflect a changing culture without ever disregarding or turning our backs on the ideals and fundamentals of the Rock Hall,” he added.