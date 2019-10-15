TALGO: 5 Reasons Warren’s Policies Would Undermine Our Freedom

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, known to tell a tall tale or two, is climbing to the top of the totem pole for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.Warren, who has a tortured history of embellishing her autobiography, is gaining a tribal following as she veers left. She’s gone off the reservation to attract a whole bunch of “Warren warriors” who will support her to be the next commander in chief.

However, when people take a deep dive into Warren’s policy views, they might want to think twice about supporting her run for the nomination. Here are five reasons why Warren should stay as far from the White House as possible:

Warren is all-in on “Medicare-for-all,” including the elimination of private insurance for millions of Americans. “I’m with Bernie on Medicare-for-all,” Warren said on the campaign trail in New Hampshire. “Health care is a basic human right. We need to make sure that everybody is covered at the lowest possible cost, and draining money out for health insurance companies to make a lot of profits, by saying no,” she continued. Warren is a co-sponsor of the crazy “Green New Deal,” which would destroy the American economy and add trillions to the $22 trillion national debt. According to Warren, “Climate change is real, it threatens all of us, and we have no time to waste to address it head-on.” Warren wants to wave her magic wand and cancel $640 billion of student debt. Even more alarming, Warren’s bill — The Student Debt Relief Act — would simply erase most outstanding student loans, without rigorous requirements or income verifications. Could this be more unfair for the millions (including this author) who did the right thing and actually paid back the money borrowed for higher education? Oh, and Warren wants to make college “free” in the future, adding insult to injury. “I’m calling for universal free college and the cancellation of student loan debt for more than 95 percent of Americans. This is the kind of big, structural change we need to make sure our kids have opportunity in this country,” Warren said. Warren openly states her opposition to the Second Amendment and will take extreme measures to enact gun control. According to Warren, “We’ve gotta have a leader who’s willing to stand up to the gun lobby and say ‘no more.’ And to take away one of their principal tools, which is the filibuster.” If elected, Warren would trample all over the pesky Constitution to implement her misguided gun control plan, which will do absolutely nothing to prevent so-called “gun violence.” Her plan would disarm law-abiding Americans and pave the way for all types of future government gun grabs. Warren will raise taxes on all Americans. Warren has been coy as she dodges and weaves questions about her tax plans better than Muhammed Ali. Warren is known to support a whole host of tax increases that would deliver an Iron Mike Tyson-esque knockout blow to Americans’ wallets.

Warren is a fraud, in the truest sense of the word. Not only is she vastly more disingenuous than the average politician, her stupid schemes would undermine tried and true American principles and policies. If elected to the highest office in the land, Warren would single-handedly threaten the long-term viability of individual freedom, self-reliance, and federalism.

President Reagan once said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.” If Warren somehow wins the presidency in 2020, you can bid a fond farewell to good-old American freedom.

Chris Talgo is an editor at The Heartland Institute, a free-market think tank headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.