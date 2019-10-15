Giant Trump Campaign Anti-Socialism Banner Spotted Over Scene Of Ohio Democratic Debate

President Donald Trump’s campaign had a giant banner flying over the fourth Democratic debate in Colombus, Ohio, on Tuesday, as groups of supporters gather outside Otterbein University, where the debate is being held.

The banner is reportedly 35ft by 105ft and will be in the air for six hours before the debate begins. Erin Perrine, Deputy Communications Director of the Trump campaign sent out a video of the banner in the sky, hours before the start of the debate. The banner says “Socialism Destroys Ohio Jobs” with a message to “Vote Trump.” (RELATED: Trump Campaign Banner Spotted Flying Over Scene Of Democratic Debates)

Look up, Ohio!! @TeamTrump flyover is under way. Our 35ft by 105ft banner will be in the air for SIX hours! Socialism Destroys Ohio Jobs.

Vote Trump.

pic.twitter.com/1Co1DNrcYZ — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) October 15, 2019

“This week’s debate will be another display of the 2020 Democrats’ far-left lurch toward big government socialism,” Tim Murtaugh, Trump campaign communications director said to the Daily Caller. “While Democrats will use the debate stage to paint a glamorous view of their socialist agenda, Team Trump is here to expose the truth behind their job-killing policies and remind Ohioans what’s at stake in 2020.”

The Trump campaign also flew a banner over the third Democratic debate in Houston, Texas. The banner reportedly cost around $7,500 and flew from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., one hour before the start of the third Democratic debate. The banner said “Socialism Will Kill Houston’s Economy.” (RELATED: Giant Anti-Socialism Banner To Fly Over Houston Before Democratic Debate, Paid For By The Trump Campaign)

Twelve Democratic presidential candidates will explain why they deserve the chance to take on Trump and be president.