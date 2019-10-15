Editorial

Tulsi Gabbard Wins Debate Before It Even Starts In Gorgeous White Pantsuit

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard hands down won the debate Tuesday the minute she walked out on the stage in a gorgeous white pantsuit at the Democratic Presidential Debate.

The U.S. Representative for Hawaii’s second congressional district looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, button up white jacket and pants combo when she stepped out along with 11 other democratic presidential hopefuls out at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair, a white top and white high heels. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

To say that she truly stood out among all the dark pantsuits worn by the rest, would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

Ahead of the event, Gabbard tweeted simply, “Game on. #DemDebate #TULSI2020” ahead of the night’s debate after first considering boycotting it.