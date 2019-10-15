Warren To Billionaires: You Didn’t Build That

Sen. Elizabeth Warren criticized billionaires in America during a Democratic presidential debate Tuesday evening.

The Massachusetts senator said billionaires owe the public for their fortunes, which, according to her, were not possible to accumulate without the various public services all Americans finance through taxes.

“Look I don’t have a beef with billionaires,” Warren said.

“My problem is you made a fortune in America, you had a great idea, you got out there and worked for it, good for you. But you built that fortune in America, I guarantee, you built it in part using workers all of us paid to educate,” she continued.

She listed other public services that are apparently necessary for entrepreneurs to earn their wealth such as roads, bridges, police officers and firefighters. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Wants Reparations For Same-Sex Couples)

“All I’m saying is, you make it to the top, the top one-tenth of 1%, then pitch in 2 cents so every other kid in America has a chance to make it,” Warren said.

Earlier in the night, Warren challenged the dialogue of other candidates proposing higher income taxes, instead opting for taxation focused on wealth.

“So understand, taxing income is not going to get you where you need to be the way taxing wealth does,” Warren proposed.

“The billionaires are making their money off their accumulated wealth, and it just keeps growing,” she added.

She opened her statement by distinguishing herself from “the rich,” saying “the rich are not like you and me.”

