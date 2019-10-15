Warren Echoes Trump On Trade In Democratic Debate

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren appeared to echo President Donald Trump on trade during Tuesday night’s debate.

Warren responded with arguments similar to those of Trump in response to a question on whether workers should be worried about losing their jobs to automation.

“The data show that we’ve had a lot of problems with losing jobs, but the principle reason has been bad trade policy,” Warren said. “The principle reason has been a bunch of corporations — giant, multinational corporations — who have been calling the shots on trade.”

“Giant, multinational corporations that have no loyalty to America,” Warren added. “They have no loyalty to American workers. They have no loyalty to American consumers. They have no loyalty to American communities. They are loyal only to their own bottom line. I have a plan to fix that.”

Warren explained that she plans to fix this through “accountable capitalism.”

“You want to have one of the giant corporations in America? Then, by golly, 40% of your board of directors should be elected by your employees,” Warren said. “That will make a difference.”

Warren’s rhetoric bears resemblances to Trump’s rhetoric on trade.

“Our workers’ loyalty was repaid with betrayal … Our politicians have aggressively pursued a policy of globalization — moving our jobs, our wealth and our factories to Mexico and overseas,” Trump said in 2016.

“This wave of globalization has wiped out our middle class,” Trump said on the 2016 campaign trail in Pennsylvania. “America became the world’s dominant economy by becoming the world’s dominant producer. The wealth this created was shared broadly, creating the biggest middle class the world had ever known. But then America changed its policy from promoting development in America, to promoting development in other nations.”

