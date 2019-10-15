Assigned XFL Quarterbacks Revealed Ahead Of Draft, Johnny Manziel Isn’t One Of Them

The XFL revealed the assigned quarterbacks for all eight teams ahead of the draft beginning Tuesday.

Each of the eight teams got one quarterback assigned to it before heading to the draft, and there are a couple notable names.

Landry Jones is on the Dallas Renegades, Cardale Jones was assigned to the DC Defenders, Matt McGloin is headed to the New York Guardians, and Aaron Murray will play for the Tampa Bay Vipers.

You can see a full list below.

There are two observations I made right away. First, where the hell is Johnny Manziel? He's not in the draft pool and he's not assigned.

That’s a terrible decision from Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck. The XFL needs a major name to draw attention.

I hate to say it, but Manziel was the best option on the table. Apparently, the XFL leadership feels differently because he’s not playing.

In my very humble opinion, leaving him off a roster and out of the draft pool is a very bad call. Johnny Football would instantly generate headlines.

Not having him around makes no sense at all.

The second observation is that a couple of the names here are actually very solid. Cardale Jones and Landry Jones were both superstars in college.

Cardale Jones led one of the most improbable playoff runs we’ve ever seen when he was at Ohio State. His NFL career didn’t turn out great, but the man has an arm.

Overall, leaving Manziel out is a mistake I think the XFL will regret, but the league does have a few interesting names for the assigned quarterbacks.

Either way, I’m excited for 2020. It should be a lot of fun to get some pro football after the Super Bowl ends.