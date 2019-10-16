After Two Weeks Of Research, We Found The Best Value In Robotic Vacuums So You Don’t Have To (UPDATED)

UPDATED:

Ever wish you could sit back and watch your favorite shows while a robot cleans your house? With a robotic vacuum, you won’t need to lift a finger to get your floors super clean. But not all vacuums are created equal, and choosing the right one can be difficult, so we’ve picked some our favorites so you have someplace to start. Best of all, we are constantly scouring the internet for even better vacuums or deals or value picks to add to the list. Here is our most recent picks:

Most Features





You can truly set it and forget it with this vacuum, which empties the dust bin on its own. The latest Roomba model also has a 3-stage cleaning system and provides up to 40x the suction power of older models. This robot learns and adapts to your home, and it’s Wi-Fi connected so you can control it from anywhere with your smartphone. But it’ll definitely set you back – at $1,299, this is one of the priciest robotic vacuums on the market.

The Most User Friendly (And Possibly Coolest)





Perhaps this may freak you out but this vacuum is really really smart! All of the robot vacuums on this list have smart AI, but this one can operate and see in total darkness with highly accurate HD maps generated by the LDS LIDAR. The vacuum can also auto recharge, and has anti collusion and anti drop sensors to ensure it doesn’t fall or damage furniture. This may seem pretty invasive, but you can custom the vacuum and create privacy with ease as the vacuum can be controlled and set remotely via an app and you can set permanent off limit areas, custom cleaning schedules, and more at the touch of a button. Oh, and it’s only $349.99 if you use the $20.00 coupon code on the product page.

Best Value





This was the vacuum I chose for myself after hours of research, in part because of the excellent customer reviews on Amazon. It received an average rating of 4.5/5 stars from more than 900 customers, and I love it too. It’s perfect for hard floors or carpets. You won’t get WiFi functionality, but it does come with a remote. It also delivers powerful 1500Pa suction, senses obstacles, includes boundary strips, and comes at a great price. It retails for $269.99, and you can clip a $30 coupon at Amazon to drop your total to just $239.99.

Budget Option





Ignore the listed price above. Right now at Amazon, you can clip a $50 coupon to drop the price of this vacuum to just $149.99. While you’ll get slightly less suction with this 1400Pa vacuum, this robot includes most of the same features as the Eufy. It works for hard floors and carpets and includes a 1-year warranty. It also received an average rating of 4.5/5 stars from more than 400 customers.

