Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy Draws Parallels Between Trump Impeachment And Recall Effort Against Him

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy of Alaska is the target of a recall effort and calls the move purely political in an exclusive interview.

Dunleavy told the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill that the recall effort spearheaded by progressives began just 2 months after he took office and picked up steam after attempting to tackle the state’s $1.6 billion deficit, which was one of his campaign promises.

Now he’s drawing parallels between him and President Donald Trump, who is being targeted for impeachment by Democrats. He argues left wing groups are trying to overturn election results that they’re unhappy with, rather than letting voters decide at the ballot box. (Rudy Giuliani Explains Why He Has No Reservations About Trump’s Ukraine Call.)

“It’s not good for the country, I think it’s a bit unfair, the president like the governor get a term,” said Dunleavy. “Let the governor, let the president fulfill their terms and let’s see what happens in terms of what they do for the country.”

Dunleavy is a vocal supporter of the president and was one of the first governors to offer the use of his National Guard to patrol the U.S.-Mexico border.

