It’s Official! Bella Hadid Is The Most Beautiful Woman In The World

It’s official. Bella Hadid has been proven to be the most beautiful woman in the world thanks to a scientific way of measuring a person’s proportions.

Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Julian De Silva, used an advanced computerized mapping technique with an ancient measurement of physical perfection from the Greeks to study the ratio of the 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model’s facial proportions, according to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia in a piece published Wednesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Jul 10, 2019 at 12:05pm PDT

De Silva measured a handful of famous women’s faces against the Greek Golden Ratio of Phi and said the “clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection” was Bella, with a 94.35 percent accurate to the “golden ratio,” per Harper’s Bazaar. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“She had the highest overall reading for her chin which, with a score of 99.7 percent, is only 0.3 percent away from being the perfect shape,” he added.

De Silva continued, “Her sister, Gigi [Hadid], didn’t make this list, but fellow supermodels Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne did, as well as stage and screen stars including Beyoncé, Amber Heard, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.”

According to the report:

1. Bella Hadid – 94.35%

2. Beyonce – 92.55%

3. Amber Heard – 91.85%

4. Ariana Grande – 91.81%

5. Taylor Swift – 91.64%

6. Kate Moss – 91.05%

7. Scarlett Johansson – 90.91%

8. Natalie Portman – 90.51%

9. Katy Perry – 90.08%

10.Cara Delevingne – 89.99%

And honestly, it’s not hard to see why. Check out some of the pictures we found on Instagram that show just how stunning the supermodel’s features are.

A post shared by (@bellahadid) on May 21, 2019 at 10:15am PDT

A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Apr 19, 2019 at 9:45am PDT

A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Mar 28, 2019 at 12:31pm PDT

Congrats Bella!