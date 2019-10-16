Cardi B, Chance The Rapper Warn Donald Trump Could Win Again In 2020

Rappers Cardi B and Chance the Rapper both believe there is a chance President Donald Trump is re-elected in 2020.

The comments were made during a conversation with rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris for the “expediTIously” podcast published Tuesday, according to a report published by The Hill.

Cardi B, chance the rapper believe Trump will get re-elected because he has ‘the biggest base’@realDonaldTrump @iamcardib https://t.co/seepne0W88 — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 16, 2019



“You all can quote me on this a couple of years down the line,” Chance the Rapper said. “I think Trump is going to win again at the next election because he’s got the biggest base.”

“He does. I believe it,” Cardi B, a vocal supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders, agreed. (RELATED: Cardi B Praises Bernie Sanders: ‘We Let Him Down’)

“I really hate to say it, but sometimes I do believe that Trump will be winning,” she continued. “Just because due to the fact that every single time I don’t see nobody saying they love a Democratic candidate. There’s no candidate that people are saying like we love, we want them to win.”

T.I. then asked why people don’t just vote for candidates who bring the “best ideas” to the table.

“Some people don’t give a f**k about the best ideas. They really vote with feelings,” Cardi responded.