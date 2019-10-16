Do You Miss Having A Rocking Chair? We Did Our Research And Here Are Our Five Best For New Mothers, Grandparents, Kids, And Everyone In-Between!

In my time at the Daily Caller, we have written about a lot of different products and furniture on multiple sites, but today we wanted to take some time to cover the very best rocking chairs we could find. To be clear, we have taken a lot of time and research to determine the very best, pouring through product reviews, videos, and calling up furniture stores and retail centers to try and determine what exactly makes the perfect rocking chair…and we’d like to think we found the answer. Below, find our agreed upon picks for the very best rocking chairs across multiple categories and let us know in the comments if you decide to buy any and what you think of them!

The Best Classic Wooden Rocking Chair

The Polywood Presidential Outdoor Rocking Chair

If you are a traditionalist, there’s nothing that can beat a classical wooden rocking chair. An instant classic that will look stunning in any rustic or vintage home. Reviewers have praised the chair’s material and verified that it “should be able to withstand many years of weather and abuse. Another reviewer stated “These chairs are great, in terms of comfort and care. Wash off easily and it doesn’t matter if they are in the rain or sun. Also sturdy enough to stay upright through heavy winds we get along with our Florida thunderstorms.” There’s a reason this chair enjoys close to a 4.5 average rating in sturdiness, comfort, and assembly difficulty.

The Most Comfortable Rocking Chair:

The GCI Outdoor Rocker

It may not be number #1 on our list, but it is the best seller for Patio Rocking Chairs. This chair is built for both comfort and flexibility, particularly when outdoors or for a patio. Reviewers praise the comfort of this chair above all others, and one reviewer had the simplest praise to relay: “Love this chair. I have bought 4 or 5 of them as gifts.” Perfect for baseball games or just a day at the park, the steel frame comfortably supports up to 250 pounds and includes a beverage holder that makes it ideal for tailgates as well. One reviewer had the following praise: “I am a big fan of this chair. It is comfortable, the rocking motion is smooth, and the cup holder on the leg is very convenient!” Any negatives? From what I could gather the only negative was that the chair is closer to the ground than some customers would like, but even those customers still recommended buying it!

Best Modern Looking Rocking Chair:

The Baxton Studio Mid Century Retro Modern Chair

Not every rocking chair has to look like it belongs in a horror movie. For more modern homes, you may be looking for a more modern looking rocking chair. One satisfied reviewer wrote: “Fantastic chair. Bought this for a nursery and so far it’s great”. Another simply remarked “I really love the high end look of this chair.” Yet nearly all reviewers agreed this chair was easy to assemble, had great back support, and could work in either a nursery or living room with ease! The wood is also a nice walnut finishing that creates a blend of a retro and modern feel that is sure to warrant compliments. It’s also rated above 4 stars in all feature categories such as sturdiness, comfort, and assembly difficulty (with 5 being the least difficult).

Best Rocking Chair For New Mothers

The DaVinci Olive Upholstered Swivel Glider

What makes a great rocking chair for new mothers? The first thing that came to our mind was safety, with comfort as a close second. Luckily, the DaVinci Olive Upholstered Swivel Glider has both. With a bonus Ottoman included, this chair is stylish, and allows new mothers to stretch out their legs while nursing. One reviewer gave this 5 stars out of 5, raving ” I would highly recommend this chair!! I bought it for our nursery and I’ve been using it for about 3 months with my little one. I nurse in it and it works wonderfully.” It’s also the best chair we have reviewed so far by review ratings and feature reviews, clocking in at 4.5 or more in every category including material quality and support!

Best Outdoor Rocking Chair

The Timber Ridge Folding Rocking Chair

Perhaps the concept of an outdoor rocking lawn chair may be strange, but once you get past that, you will find that the Timber Ridge Folding Chair enjoys its raving reviews for a reason. It’s got 4.6 stars for its money value, 4.8 for sturdiness, and an impressive 4.7 star rating for comfort. Here’s just one positive review among hundreds: “I had never really heard of a rocking camp chair before, but when I found this one, it won my heart! Made of polyester, the padded foam seat and high back gives you the absolute in comfort. The chair is made by Timber Ridge, an excellent company in the production of camping equipment. The steel frame supports 300 lbs, so I feel reassured rocking my grandbaby in it.” The only real complaint I could find is that its “too far” off the ground, which is worth noting, but would be considered a plus to me!

So there you have it. 5 rocking chairs that we guarantee you will love depending on your needs. I personally tested the Timber Ridge Folding Rocking Chair and came away really impressed and just as supportive as the five star reviewers. Regardless, let us and the other Daily Caller readers know what you think in the comments and whether any of these chairs will find a place in your home.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.