Eliminate Stress With Organization – We Have Researched The Best Backpacks To Help You Organize Your Life

Being constantly on the move is tiring and requires you to bring gear for many different occasions. All you want to do is throw it in a bag and forget about it – to have what you need there and organized when needed, but to not have to deal with the hassle of carrying it. We have found four backpacks that may help to simplify and organize your busy life, as you are constantly on the move, and has covered all your backpack needs from school and work to travel and family adventures.

The All Around Favorite:

Herschel has become a trendy bag brand among teens and young adults, and, as I am sure you can see, the company’s simple design definitely explains it. This durable backpack will cover all of your day to day needs and is complete with a large body pocket, small front pocket, laptop sleeve, and side water bottle pocket. It is both a stylish and practical bag, perfect for you to take to the pool, school, or even a walk around town.





The Most Professional:

Making the transition from travel to work is difficult, especially when wanting to go from practical to professional in no time. Bopai has designed a multipurpose bag that can serve as both a backpack and briefcase… now this is where functional meets professional. The bag has two back straps that allow it to serve as a backpack while biking, walking, or taking the metro to work; upon arriving to work, you can simply tuck the straps into a back pocket to make them invisible and turn the bag sideways to make it a professional briefcase. Bopai’s backpack/briefcase is water resistant and has an invisible pocket on the back perfect for keeping valuables such as phones, wallets, and keys out of sight while traveling. This could be the solution to your everyday commuting struggles, making traveling between work and home more enjoyable!





The School Essential:

Who doesn’t need more pockets? This Aspensport backpack has all of your pocket needs covered and can help to organize the bountiful notebooks, laptops, pens, and chargers necessary for the daily work and school grind. Complete with four zippered pockets, this backpack will allow you to truly organize yourself in a singular bag for $32.99, now that’s a steal!





The Best Value:

You are in need of a summer adventure- who isn’t. This backpack is the ultimate lightweight backpack that will make any day trip easy and worry free, just ask one of the 7,823 customers who gave it a 4.5 star review on Amazon. Outlander’s backpack is perfect for carrying extra jackets, snacks, water bottles and has mesh shoulder straps to make carrying the load comfortable. The bag is also water resistant and can easily fold into a little water resistant pouch that can be stored anywhere, making it a perfect bag to keep in the car or your desk for any last minute needs.





