ESPN Has LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow As The Heisman Favorite

ESPN has LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as the man favored to win the Heisman Trophy at the current moment.

In the network’s latest Heisman rankings, Burrow came in at the top, and was followed by Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Jonathan Taylor and Justin Fields.

While I certainly didn’t think Burrow was a Heisman candidate coming into the season, there’s no doubt at all that he’s impressed as he’s gotten the Tigers to a 6-0 start.

The men in Baton Rogue are absolutely balling out against everybody, and Burrow’s incredible play is a major reason why they’re rolling teams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His arm is carrying the Tigers. When he cocks back, you better watch out because he sends missiles down field.

The question now is whether or not Burrow and the Tigers can hang with the Crimson Tide and Nick Saban’s squad.

If the Tigers are able to get a win over Alabama, then the Heisman hype for Burrow will be through the roof. At that point, we might be past the point of no return.

I’m still pulling for Jonathan Taylor to light up the rest of the defenses we play and walk away with the Heisman.

Unfortunately, the award heavily favors quarterback. It’s not fair but it’s just the way it is. If Burrow can bury the Crimson Tide, then he’ll be in a great position to win the prestigious award.