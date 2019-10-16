Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ Hits 1 Billion Views On YouTube

Guns N’ Roses reached a huge milestone, becoming the first band from the 1980s to reach one billion views on YouTube with their epic hit “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

The ballad, which hit the air in 1987 from the rock group’s debut album titled, “Appetite For Destruction,” averaged 590,000 daily views this year, according to the BBC in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Guns N’ Roses Invites Mexico City Fans to Smash Trump Piñata Onstage [VIDEO])

WATCH:

This makes the band not only the streaming site’s top band of the 80s, but also of the 90s, with their 1992 “November Rain” holding the title of the only video from that decade to reach the billion views club. (RELATED: Former Guns N’ Roses Drummer Hospitalized Over Reported Attempted Suicide)

Other Stars from the 80s have quite a way to go to catch up.

According to the report the site’s top five music videos from the 1980s are as follows:

Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine – 1bn

A-ha – Take On Me – 943m

Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Want To Have Fun – 786m

The Police – Every Breath You Take – 699m

Michael Jackson – Billie Jean – 694m

Clearly, GNR continues to find fans of all ages with more than 6.7 million YouTube subscribers. Not to mention, that “Appetite for Destruction” still holds the title of the best-selling US debut album ever, with more than 30 million copies worldwide.

Earlier this year, Queen’s 1970 hit “Bohemian Rhapsody” became the oldest video on the site to reach the billion views club.

Congrats GNR!