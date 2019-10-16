What Do Hong Kong Protesters Think Of LeBron James? They’ll Say After They Torch His Jersey

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are showing their anger at Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James’ support of their Chinese oppressors by torching likenesses of his basketball jersey.

When they aren’t burning jerseys, they’re telling everyone what they think of the NBA star’s comments on China and the continuing Hong Kong protests, CNBC reported Tuesday.

Although James has told reporters that, as a celebrity, he has been blessed with “a platform” to speak out against things that are “unjust” or “wrong,” he has apparently found little to criticize about China’s heavy-handed response to demonstrators. Instead, he has said the NBA should be careful about offending China because it could cause some financial ramifications for the basketball league. (FLASHBACK: LeBron James: ‘I Have A Platform’ To Speak Out Against ‘Something That’s Unjust’)

China is a big investor in the NBA, and James is counting on an endorsement deal with Nike — also a source of Chinese investment — reportedly earning him as much as $1 billion in revenue.

James dismissed Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, who tweeted his support of the Hong Kong protestors, as “not educated.”

But the Hong Kong protesters indicated their approval of Morey’s tweet, according to the CNBC report, which added that it could not print what the group was calling James.