Jaguars Trade Jalen Ramsey To The Rams For Multiple Draft Picks

Jalen Ramsey is officially a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded their star cornerback Tuesday night to the Rams in exchange for a first round pick in 2020 and 2021 and a fourth round pick in 2021, according to Adam Schefter.

It’s happening: Former Jaguars’ CB Jalen Ramsey is being traded to the LA Rams for two first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, and a fourth-round pick in 2021, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2019

Jalen Ramsey didn’t miss a paycheck….and got what he wanted. Jacksonville gets back a haul of picks. Rams get the best CB in the game. Win-win-win. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2019

There you have it, folks. The biggest drama in the NFL is officially over. After weeks and weeks of speculation, Jalen Ramsey has finally been traded.

It’s amazing how a guy who had an injured back is all of a sudden worth multiple first round picks and ready to roll. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It almost makes you wonder if he wasn’t that hurt after all!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) on Oct 15, 2019 at 4:56pm PDT

In all seriousness, this was a move that was long overdue. The Jaguars said on a couple occasions they wanted to work with Ramsey, but it was pretty clear the situation was beyond fixing.

Now, Ramsey gets his fresh start and the Jaguars loaded up on draft picks.

Jacksonville can now focus on the post-Ramsey era.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams) on Oct 15, 2019 at 4:59pm PDT

It should be interesting to see what kind of impact he has on the field for Los Angeles. There’s no question he’s one of the most talented guys in the league, but he has the potential to be a distraction.

Now that he’s gotten what he wanted, I’m guessing he’ll knock off the antics and just focus on football.