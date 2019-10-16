Editorial

Kate Middleton Wows In Gorgeous Chocolate Skirt And Boots Combo During Pakistan Trip

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the Natural History Museum where she visited the Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity in London, Britain October 9, 2019. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Kate Middleton truly got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she showed up a gorgeous chocolate skirt and boots combo during her third day in Pakistan.

Samir Hussein/Pool via REUTERS

Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

Samir Hussein/Pool via REUTERS

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the chocolate button-up, long sleeve top that she paired with a lighter colored skirt as she and Prince William visited a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

Samir Hussein/Pool via REUTERS

Samir Hussein/Pool via REUTERS

She completed the terrific look with lose hair, a cream colored scarf and gorgeous chocolate boots. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

Samir Hussein/Pool via REUTERS

Samir Hussein/Pool via REUTERS

Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

In a few of the pictures, we see the duchess donning a beautiful yellow headband with a pink feather and looking perfect.

Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the stunning mountains of Northern Pakistan, where the stark effects of climate change and global warming are having a profound impact on the communities that call the region home. #RoyalVisitPakistan,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, with the pictures from the trip.

