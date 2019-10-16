Kate Middleton Wows In Gorgeous Chocolate Skirt And Boots Combo During Pakistan Trip

Kate Middleton truly got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she showed up a gorgeous chocolate skirt and boots combo during her third day in Pakistan.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the chocolate button-up, long sleeve top that she paired with a lighter colored skirt as she and Prince William visited a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the terrific look with lose hair, a cream colored scarf and gorgeous chocolate boots. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

In a few of the pictures, we see the duchess donning a beautiful yellow headband with a pink feather and looking perfect.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the stunning mountains of Northern Pakistan, where the stark effects of climate change and global warming are having a profound impact on the communities that call the region home. #RoyalVisitPakistan,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, with the pictures from the trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the stunning mountains of Northern Pakistan, where the stark effects of climate change and global warming are having a profound impact on the communities that call the region home. #RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/NLv8XEPtQ9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 16, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a settlement of the Kalash people in Northern Pakistan, to learn more about their unique heritage and traditions. #RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/I1D7qF0WAp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 16, 2019

Check out some of Middleton’s unforgettable looks here.