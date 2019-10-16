North Korea Releases Majestic Photos Of Kim Jong Un Riding A Horse

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is apparently nothing more than a simple rancher at heart.

The brutal dictatorship's state news agency released photos on Reuters of Kim trotting around on a white horse, and they're laugh-out-loud funny.

Generally speaking, I wouldn't want to laugh at a guy who executes people using dogs and anti-aircraft guns, but I think you'll understand why I did this time once you see the photos.

Take a look at them all below. They're simple majestic.

Is that a murderous dictator or John Dutton in the latest episode of "Yellowstone" checking out his ranch? I honestly can't tell.

Is that a man who puts his political opponents in concentration camps and kills his family members or is it Kayce Dutton riding out to take on the Beck Brothers?

I say it’s 50/50. At this point, if Kim Jong Un doesn’t get to show off his riding skills in season three of “Yellowstone,” then it’s just a massive missed opportunity.

I would have loved to have known the conversation that took place before these photos were taken. What was the vibe? What was the theme? What was the angle?

Did the North Koreans just get together and ask themselves how to make their insane leader look like a cowboy at the start of winter? I have so many questions right now.

I’ll leave it at this, if Kim Jong Un isn’t the season three villain for Kayce Dutton to do battle with on horseback in the Montana countryside, then “Yellowstone” will have failed us all.

At this point, it’s literally all I can think about.