Report: Liam Hemsworth ‘Taking It Slow’ With ‘Dynasty’ Star Amid Miley Cyrus Divorce

Liam Hemsworth reportedly is “taking it slow” with his budding relationship with “Dynasty” star Maddison Brown amid his split and divorce from Miley Cyrus.

“It’s very new,” a source close to the 29-year-old actor shared with People magazine in a piece published Wednesday. “Liam [Hemsworth] is taking it slow, but he’s definitely interested in her.” (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Jun 2, 2019 at 2:43am PDT

“They have only known each other for a few weeks but are getting on great,” the source added. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

The source continued, “Both being Aussies, their love for the beach and the fact that they share careers has bonded them. They are a very cute couple.”

It comes following recent reports that the “Hunger Games” star and Brown were spotted holding hands and looking cozy while in New York City together.

“They looked really happy and into each other,” one on-looker shared with the outlet. “There was lots of PDA.”

As previously reported, Liam broke his silence after reports surfaced in August that the celebrity couple had split after less than nine months of marriage.

“Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley [Cyrus] and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,”Hemsworth captioned a post on Instagram, along with a picture of a beach at sunset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Apr 23, 2019 at 2:24pm PDT

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets,” he added. “Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

Both Cyrus and Hemsworth appear to be moving on, with Hemsworth spending time with the “Dynasty” star and Cyrus currently seeing Australian singer Cody Simpson.