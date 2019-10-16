‘I’ve Been Trapped In A Loveless Marriage’: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant’s Intro Busts Pat Sajak Up

A “Wheel of Fortune” contestant truly had the most unforgettable intro and to say it had the host, Pat Sajak, absolutely cracking up, would be an understatement.

It all went down on the popular game show when it was Blair Davis’ turn to introduce himself, and he replied, “I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-axe named Kim” as he kept a perfectly straight face, according to Fox News, in piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Makes Incredible Guess)

And that was just the start. Check it out here! (RELATED: Melania Trump Mentioned In ‘Jeopardy’ Clue [VIDEO])

WATCH:

We appreciate a stark sense of humor. Last night’s contestant Blair had us all laughing. pic.twitter.com/jwVXHSNWH0 — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) October 15, 2019

“She cursed my life with three stepchildren named Star, RJ, and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson,” Blair added, to which the host Sajak shouted, “Yay!”

“No wonder you came here, you just wanted to get away from everybody,” Sajak added. while noting that he knew Davis was just being “facetious.”

“Absolutely,” Davis admitted. “I love them like nobody’s business.”

Sajak then noted the contestant’s epic beard and inquired how it came to be so long.

“I started growing the beard a couple of years back and every time I threaten to shave it off, [my grandson] gives me a really hard time,” Davis explained. “He’s grown used to it.”

Blair later explained to “Inside Edition” that the reason his intro went the way it did, is because after watching the show “for so long” he knew the template for how others had introduced their loved ones and he just “didn’t want to do that.”