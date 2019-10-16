Titans Bench Marcus Mariota, Ryan Tannehill Will Start At Quarterback Against The Chargers

Ryan Tannehill will start at quarterback Sunday for the Tennessee Titans against the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to Ian Rapoport late Tuesday night, starting quarterback and former number two overall pick Marcus Mariota was benched in favor of Tannehill for the upcoming game.

Tannehill replaced Mariota against the Broncos when the Titans couldn’t do anything on offense. Now, he’s just taken the starting job. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Titans are making a QB change. Ryan Tannehill has been informed he’ll get the start Sunday against the #Chargers, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota goes to the bench. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2019

This probably signals the end of Mariota’s starting career with the Titans. The former Oregon star is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

My guess is that we’ve seen the last of his starting days in Tennessee. At the very least, there’s a high chance he won’t be in a Titans uniform next season.

Generally speaking, you don’t re-sign a quarterback after taking his job away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Titans (@titans) on Oct 5, 2019 at 3:55pm PDT

Now, we’ll have to see what Tannehill is capable of. He started for a few seasons for the Dolphins, and has a sneaky level of athleticism.

After all, he was QB at Texas A&M that initially showed up to play wide receiver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Titans (@titans) on Oct 13, 2019 at 3:41pm PDT

Unfortunately for fans of the team, it really doesn’t matter who plays quarterback because the Titans aren’t going to do anything major this season.

They’re currently 2-4, and it might only get worse from here. Not a great time to be pulling for Tennessee!