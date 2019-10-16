‘Running For MSNBC Host’: Meghan McCain Blasts Beto O’Rourke’s Debate Performance

Meghan McCain ripped into a handful of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Wednesday as she recapped their debate from the night before.

McCain split from her fellow hosts on ABC’s “The View,” saying that she felt like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren had delivered a poor performance. (RELATED: Abby Huntsman, Meghan McCain Split Over Hunter Biden Interview: ‘Democrat Primary Voters Are Going To Care’)

WATCH:

“I have many things to say,” McCain began. “I was live-tweeting it because there’s only so much time in these segments. I will say — I thought Warren did a terrible job and she was on her heels all night and it showed just how horrible she actually is.”

“Did we watch the same debate?” Sunny Hostin asked.

“I’m watching it as a Republican, and you’re saying that as a far left progressive,”McCain clarified. “Mayor Pete came out swinging really hard, and I thought it was quite impressive. I don’t know what Beto was doing other than running for MSNBC host. Coming up, I’m sure he’ll get a good hour.”

“Tom — that’s right. Tom Steyer’s Christmas tie was deeply distracting the entire time, and I want to say Andrew Yang brought up the topic of automation, and the only reason we’re talking about automation is that an entrepreneur from New York — not from California, I messed that up when he was on here — brought it to the forefront, and he had a better answer than Elizabeth Warren did,” she continued.

Abby Huntsman also cheered Buttigieg’s performance, noting that she had liked him from the start and still felt like he was bringing something important to the table. “I give mayor Pete, and Amy Klobuchar kudos. Mayor Pete, who I have liked from the beginning, but last night was his best performance yet. Biden also, but he delivers what Biden is saying I think so much better,” she said.