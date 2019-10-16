NCAA Misses Clearance Date For N’Faly Dante, Won’t Be Eligible Until December 14

A massive error on the part of the NCAA has cost Oregon basketball star N’Faly Dante a semester of eligibility.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NCAA missed Dante’s clearance date for eligibility, and now he won’t be able to play until Dec. 14. How that’s possible is simply mind-boggling, but here we are.

Dante released a statement after the news, and said in part, “I have completed my academic requirements and am currently waiting for the NCAA eligibility process to finalize. We are hopeful this will conclude soon and have asked the NCAA to keep my goal of a December 14, 2019 enrollment date in mind.”

How does the NCAA screw up somebody’s clearance date? How is that even possible? The NCAA is one of the most powerful organizations on the planet.

If they missed the clearance date for Dante and his stuff was good to go, then that's on them. They should clear him to play for the Ducks immediately.

It’s seriously mind-boggling to me that Dante had all the academic requirements, and the NCAA managed to screw this situation up.

If I was involved with Oregon athletics or a booster, I’d be furious right now. I’d be raising hell all over the place.

Luckily, if he’s cleared for the anticipated December 14 start, then he’ll only miss a few games. Either way, the NCAA once again has proven to be a joke of an organization.