Northwestern Unveils Incredible Uniforms For Game Against Ohio State

Northwestern will be rocking some fresh uniforms when they play Ohio State this weekend.

The Wildcats tweeted out a video of their sick unis for the game, and this one might have you ready to run through a wall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As the uniforms are put on display, a voice over states, “Do not go gentle into that good night,

Old age should burn and rave at close of day. Rage, rage against the dying of the light.”

Watch the incredible release video below.

I have chills right now. I have legit goosebumps on my skin. These things are absolutely sick. When it comes to the uniform game, Northwestern is killing it at the moment.

Now, these incredible unis do anything to save them against the Buckeyes on Saturday? Hell no. Not one bit. They’re awesome, but Northwestern is still going to get smacked.

If you’re going to lose, you might as well look good doing it. The Wildcats might go down by 30 or 40 in a few days against OSU.

However, they’ll have the most fire uniforms in the game when it happens. That has to count for something, right?

You can catch the bloodbath at 8:30 EST on FS1. It won’t be close, but at least Northwestern is winning the uniform game.