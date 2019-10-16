Packers Vs. Lions Gets 13.3 Million Viewers On ‘Monday Night Football’

The Green Bay Packers beating the Detroit Lions 23-22 got some big ratings on ESPN for “Monday Night Football.”

According to TVByTheNumbers, the disgraceful win for the Packers was watched by just north of 13.3 million people.

That’s over two million more viewers than the 49ers and Browns got in the same slot last week.

Usually, this would be the time when I talk about the big ratings being a win for America, and it certainly is a win for America. There’s no doubt about that at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, I’m just glad there were more than 13 million witnesses to the abomination that was the NFL officiating Monday night.

It was some of the worst officiating I’ve ever seen in my life. There were two massive illegal hands to the face calls that couldn’t have been more obviously wrong.

Both led to points for the Packers.

Here are the two “hands to the face” penalties called against Lions DE Trey Flowers in the 4th quarter #DETvsGB pic.twitter.com/fWCFCccJzg — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) October 15, 2019

This was a murder that happened on national television orchestrated by the officials, and we now have 13.3 million witnesses who are hopefully ready and willing to testify in court.

If they have any honor at all, they’ll get on the stand and rip the NFL right with me.

In all seriousness, it’s always great to see the ratings shoot through the roof. The Packers and Lions are both historic franchises.

It shouldn’t surprise anybody they put up monster ratings on “MNF” for ESPN. Too bad my team got a win stolen from them.

I guess it’s just the latest sign that it really is Detroit against the world.