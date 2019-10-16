Road Trip Essentials: Here Are Five Must Have Affordable Devices For 2019

Planning a trip usually involves lots of essential selections like destination, travel time, passengers and even music playlists, but all can quickly go to naught if your phone isn’t charged or in an accessible position. It’s highly illegal in most states to look down at your phone and not have it mounted, and you won’t get very far on your trip if you are relying on your phone GPS and your phone dies! In light of these considerations, we have found a company that specializes in travel accessories and below listed five of their best deals, including two exclusive reader discounts:

1. The Ainope Bluetooth FM Transmitter & Fast Charger

This Ainope phone accessory is top in class, functioning as a car charging port and a working FM radio transmitter that will allow you to listen to music on your phone on your radio if you have an older car. It also offers an Aux cable connection and has two charging ports for charging devices simultaneously. And for just $19.99, this Amazon’s Choice accessory is a steal!





2. The Ainope Portable 10000mAh Charger

Whether you don’t have enough charging ports in the car or plan to spend alot of time outside of your car and away from electrical outlets, there exists a legitimate need for portable chargers, and rather than lug around a giant heavy device the size of a Nintendo Switch in some cases, consider this Ainope small pocket sized Portable charger which can provide up to 3.6 full charges for an iPhone 7. With a 5 year money back guarantee and a UL safety certification, this portable charger is one of the safest buys and easiest recommendations on the market.





3. The Ainope Aluminum Car Charger

Already have Bluetooth capability for your car radio or feel like you don’t need it? This Ainope aluminum alloy car charging adapter provides two fast charging ports and its sleek look will look stunning in any car.





4. The Ainope Cell Phone Holder

As alluded to earlier, driving with your phone unmounted in most states is illegal (and very unsafe). Keep you eye on the road at all times with this car phone mount that will memorize the shape of your phone for easy placement and removal every single time. Best of all? This Ainope car phone mount normally costs $14.99 but by using the exclusive discount code FPY23Q69 you can get this phone mount for just $5.99 if you buy before 7/31





5. The Ainope Auto-Clamping Mount

This phone mount has all of the same features of the other car mount mentioned, but this phone mount provides a unique design which attaches to sideways air vents perfectly and has a cradle for the phone at the bottom to keep the phone in place and reduce sliding. It normally runs for $15.99, but there is a 5 percent off coupon on the product page and additionally you can take over $10 off when you use the discount code FUT7BCRW before 7/31





So there you go. Five great travel accessories by Ainope, a company specializing in them and flaunting overwhelming 5 star reviews on every product. We hope that this list was helpful and if you want to find more great deals, be sure to check back later in the week!

