Rob Gronkowski Says He Won’t Come Out Of Retirement To Play In The NFL Again

It appears that Rob Gronkowski is very serious about never playing in the NFL again.

Ever since Gronk hung it up after winning three Super Bowls, there has been a ton of speculation about whether or not the future hall of fame tight end would play again.

Even a few days ago, Patriots owner Robert Kraft floated the idea that he could return. However, Gronk has, once again, made it clear that’s not going to happen. (RELATED: Robert Kraft Says ‘There Is Hope’ Rob Gronkowski Plays For The Patriots Again)

According to NBC Sports, a caller asked Gronk during a Tuesday appearance on WEEI whether or not he was returning to the NFL.

“I’ll give an answer. When I retired, I retired for a reason: because I needed to step away. So it would be a no. There it is. I never say no, because I’ve said no, and everyone’s like, ‘Yeah, he’s kidding. He’s coming back.’ But it’s a no. In my mind, that’s how it is. It’s a no,” Gronk responded.

As I’ve said many times, it makes no sense at all for Gronk to return to the NFL. His body is banged up, he has had multiple concussions from football, and he’s already got three rings and money in the bank.

His place in the Hall of Fame is secured and his legacy is cemented in place. There’s no point at all in risking further injury.

Gronkowski has earned the right to a fun retirement, and I hope he tears it up in his new role as an NFL commentator on Fox.

He’s done more than enough on the gridiron, and I honestly believe him when he says he’s not coming back. Enjoy retirement, have a few cold beers and move to the next stage in life.