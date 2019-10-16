Carsen Edwards Hits Eight 3s In Less Than Six Minutes For The Boston Celtics Against The Cavaliers

Boston Celtics rookie guard Carsen Edwards lit it up Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers in preseason action.

The former Purdue Boilermakers superstar drilled eight three point shots in less than six minutes on the court. (RELATED: Kemba Walker Expected To Sign With The Boston Celtics For $141 Million)

Yes, you read that sentence above correctly. Edwards chucked up and hit 24 points in less than six minutes of playing time.

Watch the unreal shooting display.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens summed it up well after the game when he said, “I’ve never see anything like that.”

Yeah, I think that’s more than fair, Brad. I don’t think anybody has ever seen anything like that before.

Of course, this shooting display really shouldn’t be that big of a surprise. The time window is absurd, but we all know what Edwards is capable of.

He put Purdue on his back during March Madness last season, and fired all over teams.

Edwards might have played for a B1G rival in Purdue, but I love this guy’s game. He’s never seen a shot that he didn’t like.

Edwards has the definition of a shooter’s mentality. When he gets the ball, the first thing he’s looking to do is launch.

If last night was a preview of things to come in his NBA career, then the Celtics got an absolute steal with their second round draft pick.