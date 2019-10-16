Urban Meyer Breaks Down Wisconsin/Michigan State Film On The Big Ten Network

The Big Ten Network released an incredible Twitter video of Urban Meyer on Tuesday night.

Meyer, who has won three national titles, broke down footage of Wisconsin’s big win over Michigan State, and the video is pretty much straight football porn.

It just goes to show how Meyer’s brain operates differently than the average person. The way he’s able to break down film is simply absurd.

He sees things that other people don’t, and his way of articulating his points is wildly impressive. Watch the segment below.

Everybody knows about the powerful @BadgerFootball rushing attack. So we had @CoachUrbanMeyer explain how Wisconsin’s passing game has opened up the playbook: pic.twitter.com/EBKcmmmxR5 — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) October 15, 2019

You know the best part of that video? When Urban Meyer said, “This is excellent, man. This is when you know Wisconsin has a good team.”

I couldn’t agree more, coach! It’s great to see all these “experts” get everything wrong, and then guys like Meyer and myself know exactly what Wisconsin is all about. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 15, 2019 at 6:00pm PDT

I might hate Ohio State with a burning passion, but I could probably watch Urban Meyer break down film nonstop.

The man is a football coach through and through, he knows his stuff, he does a great job of explaining what’s happening, and it’s fascinating to watch as a fan of the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 11, 2019 at 5:00pm PDT

Now, let’s hope Wisconsin balls out against OSU and gives Meyer’s old team their first loss of the season. Tune in October 26 at noon EST on Fox.