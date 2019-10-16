Wisconsin Has The Most Bowl Games And March Madness Appearances In The Past 25 Years

Wisconsin leads the nation in combined bowl and March Madness appearances over the past 25 years.

According to a graphic released by the Badgers on Tuesday, the combined 43 appearances in bowl games and March Madness for the Badgers lead America. My squad has played in 22 bowl games and appeared in March Madness 21 times. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The next close is Texas with a combined 40.

How much does it hurt SEC fans? How much does it hurt? How tough of a pill is this one to swallow? I wish you could all see the smile on my face right now.

The rest of the country doesn’t even want to give us the time of day. Everybody overlooks the Badgers, but the facts speak for themselves. All we do is put up stats.

The postseason is always etched onto our schedules. Judging from the graphic above, there aren’t too many other teams that can say the same.

I really can’t get over this stat because it’s the perfect example of Wisconsin excellence. We don’t have all the flash, we’re not as sexy as some programs and we don’t beg for attention.

We just win on the hardwood and the gridiron. We don’t care about the outside noise. We just care about racking up wins and nothing else.

Given our insane success over the past quarter century, I think we’re doing a damn good job at it.

Best of luck to everybody else going forward. You all have a lot of work to do if you ever want to catch up.