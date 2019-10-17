2020 G-7 Will Be Held At Miami Trump Resort

Next year’s Group of Seven (G-7) summit will take place next June at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida.

The decision by the Trump administration to hold the event at one of the president's resorts ignited criticism from members of the press, but White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney dismissed those concerns Thursday during a White House press conference.

“He is not making any money off of this just like he’s not making money from working here,” Mulvaney said of the president. “If you think it will help his brand, that’s great, but I would suggest he doesn’t need much help promoting his brand.”

Mulvaney also said that Trump's decision to hold the G-7 at one of his resorts should not be compared to Hunter Biden's business activities during his dad's vice presidency.

“There is one difference as you look at the Trump family and the Biden family, Trump family made their money before they went into Politics,” Mulvaney said. “That is a big difference.”

Throughout his presidency, Trump has been criticized by liberal groups and media members for vacationing at his properties, specifically his Mar-a-Lago club resort in Palm Beach, Florida. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a lawsuit last month filed by the left-wing watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) which challenged the president’s continued ownership of his business empire.