Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Confirm Third Child’s Birth With First Photo Of Their Baby

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds appeared to confirm that the superstar actress has given birth to the couple’s third child with a photo of the baby.

Well, sort of. The 42-year-old actor dropped the news in a tweet about climate policy in Canada when he shared that he hopes his “daughters” have the opportunity to grow up in the “same natural playground” as he did, per the Los Angeles Times in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: All We See Is Blake Lively [SLIDESHOW])

“I love B.C.,” the “Deadpool” star wrote.”I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in.”

I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

“On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY,” he added. “I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click http://Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano.”(RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

And along with the post he shared a sweet picture of himself embracing the “The Shallows” star. In her arms, she is holding a tiny baby in a blue baby carrier. However, Reynolds placed a photoshop smiley face over the child’s face.

Because the “Green Lantern” star tweeted daughters, instead of daughters and son, outlets are reporting that the two had a little girl. Reynolds and Lively also have two daughters together, Inez, age 2 and James, age 4.

As previously reported, Lively and Ryan Reynolds reportedly welcomed the arrival of their third child over the summer.

A source told US Weekly recently that the baby is now “two months old,” but no other information was given as to whether she gave birth to a little boy or girl.

It comes after the the superstar actress revealed back in May that the happy couple were once again expecting after the two stars tied the knot back in 2012.