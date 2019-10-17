Dallas Reporter Compares Trump Crowd To Beto’s Counter-Rally — It’s Not Even Close

Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke held his own rally Thursday to counter President Donald Trump’s Dallas event — and photos suggested he would face a much smaller crowd.

Dallas-Fort Worth CBS reporter Caroline Vandergriff posted a photo of O’Rourke’s fans beginning to gather outside the 6,350-seat Theatre at Grand Prairie, just a few hours before it was scheduled to start.

A handful of @BetoORourke supporters are waiting outside the Theatre at Grand Prairie, ahead of his “Rally Against Fear.” It’s a counter-rally to President Trump’s event in downtown Dallas. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/9TLbLbFZbl — Caroline Vandergriff (@c_vandergriff) October 17, 2019

Vandergriff had posted a time-lapse video of the line for Trump’s rally in downtown Dallas some 2o hours earlier — over a full day prior to the event’s start time.

The line to get into tomorrow night’s Trump rally is down the block. People are prepared to wait for the next 24 hours. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/ME5yl3o6VE — Caroline Vandergriff (@c_vandergriff) October 16, 2019

Supporters of @realDonaldTrump are camped out in front of the American Airlines Center ahead of his rally tomorrow night. They plan to sleep on the sidewalk to make sure they’re the first to get in. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/OTgbiehZi9 — Caroline Vandergriff (@c_vandergriff) October 16, 2019

The crowd waiting to see Trump inspired the president himself to comment on the number of people standing in line, even camping on the street overnight to ensure their place in the 20,000-seat American Airlines Center.

THANK YOU you Dallas, Texas. See you tomorrow night at the American Airlines Center! #TRUMP2020 pic.twitter.com/fbtzlbroQi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

O’Rourke was quick to respond, inviting people to join him at his counter-rally. (RELATED: Beto Finally Admits He Would Send Officers Door To Door To Enforce Gun Grab)

If you’re in Dallas, and want to stand up to his hatred and bigotry, be a part of our Rally Against Fear tomorrow night. We will show President Trump he doesn’t represent Texas—and he doesn’t represent America. https://t.co/YgIyXWFVb3 https://t.co/hgTVZ6ZzgK https://t.co/d5nSvkEsML — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 17, 2019

As the start time grew closer, the crowd at O’Rourke’s event picked up.

People are starting to line up for @BetoORourke’s Rally Against Fear, which is set to start about the same time @realDonaldTrump is scheduled to speak in Dallas pic.twitter.com/4rzQ4Rk4N1 — Nichole Manna (@NicholeManna) October 17, 2019

But so did the crowd outside the American Airlines Center.

See you soon Dallas, Texas! pic.twitter.com/Sg6xtp1vqQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

Dallas, Texas crowd is getting ready for @realDonaldTrump with a little YMCA ‼️ pic.twitter.com/9muhNZqGvZ — Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) October 17, 2019

O’Rourke has held counter-rallies when the president visited Texas before, with similar results.