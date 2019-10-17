Jalen Ramsey’s Back Injury Magically Healed After Being Traded To The Rams

Jalen Ramsey is apparently perfectly fine to return to the football field after being traded to the Rams.

According to ProFootballTalk on Wednesday night, the star defensive back was listed on the injury report for Los Angeles but it was “not injury related.”

That means Ramsey’s back injury magically healed without medical assistance after the Jaguars traded him. It’s a modern day miracle!

I just can’t believe it! I just can’t believe the medical miracle we’re witnessing right in front of our eyes.

Ramsey had to miss several games with the Jaguars due to his back, and now he’s just fine. We should study him in order to solve back problems throughout the world. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Apparently, simply getting on a plane to Los Angeles is the greatest fix for back injuries that you’ll ever find.

Are you sensing my sarcasm? I’m pouring it on pretty thick. We might never know the extent to which Ramsey exaggerated his health in order to get a trade, but I don’t buy for a second he was too hurt to play.

If that was truly the case, he wouldn’t have shown up ready to roll in Los Angeles. He wanted a trade, he caused enough issues to get one, the Jags sent him out of town and now Ramsey is fine to play.

Either it’s one of the greatest medical miracles we’ve ever seen or he might not have been totally truthful.

Now, we’ll see what he can do with the Rams. The man is talented as all hell, but he tends to cause distractions. We’ll have to see if he can stay out of his own way.