Country Superstar Kane Brown Breaks Down At CMT Awards When Honoring Late Drummer

Country superstar Kane Brown couldn’t help but get emotional Wednesday during the CMT Awards show while speaking about his late drummer.

It happened Wednesday night, after 25-year-old country singer took the stage to accept the award at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, according to the “Today” show in a piece published Thursday. .(RELATED: Country Stars Remember Las Vegas Victims During CMT Awards)

“I want to dedicate this to my drummer Kenny [Dixon],” Brown shared, as his voice started shaking. “People didn’t think we would make it.”(RELATED: Why, 2017?! Celebrities We Have Lost This Year [SLIDESHOW])

WATCH:

.@kanebrown dedicated his award to his drummer Kenny Dixon. Rest in Peace Kenny. The country community will remember you. #CMTAOTY pic.twitter.com/gSFV07Ae3Z — CMT (@CMT) October 17, 2019

“He [Kenny] was with me the whole time,” he added, before breaking down into tears. “He was so supportive of me. I love you, man. I miss you. The band misses you.”

It comes after Dixon, 27, was killed in a single-car crash in Christiana, Tennessee on October 12. The heartbreaking news also comes just one month before the drummer was set to tie the knot with fiancée, Sarah Hedrick, in his home state of Georgia in November.

Country artist Chris Young presented Kane with the award noting the tragedy that the band had recently gone through.

“As you guys know, it’s been a bit of a rough time for him,” Young explained. “Understandably, a lot of us can’t even imagine what he’s going through.”

“But right now he felt it was really important to be here tonight,” he added.

Country star Thomas Rhett asked for prayers for Dixon too during the ceremony.

“I just want to lift up Kane and his family,” Rhett shared. “And I want to lift up his drummer and their family. Can I just pray, really fast? Is it OK with everybody?”