Kate Middleton, Prince William Plane Forced To Turn Back After Insane Electrical Storm Prevents Landing

Kate Middleton and Prince William had a scary encounter Thursday when the plane they were flying in was forced to turn around after an electrical storm prevented multiple landings in Pakistan.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were on board the Voyager, a Royal Air Force jet, headed to Islamabad following a day of visits in Lahore, when the pilot was unable to make several landing attempts due to the crazy electrical storm, per People magazine.

"Those big flashes are the RAF Voyager, carrying William, Kate and traveling media, going through [lightning] – two aborted landings at Islamabad due to the storm and we're back in Lahore," Press Association reporter, Emma Louise Bowden, tweeted about the flight, along with a crazy video of the lightning storm.

WATCH:

Those big flashes are the RAF Voyager, carrying William, Kate and travelling media, going through lighting – two aborted landings at Islamabad due to the storm and we’re back in Lahore @PA pic.twitter.com/6q45Em3E53 — Emma Louise Bowden (@emmabowds) October 17, 2019

At one point in the clip, we see lightning over the right side of Middleton‘s plane as the aircraft bumped and rolled in the storm.

According to the report:

Despite the best efforts of the pilot to land the RAF Voyager at two different airports, the plane had to turn back to Lahore. The flight was meant to take about 25 minutes, but the plane was in the air for two hours.

Another reporter detailed the terrifying events of the flight.

“Phew. Landed! But in Lahore. A terrifying electrical storm hit as we tried to land at Islamabad,” Simon Perry, with People magazine tweeted. “Lightning seemed to be crashing around the right wing. Despite the best efforts of the pilot of William and Kate’s RAF Voyager plane we couldn’t couldn’t land there.”

Phew. Landed! But in Lahore. A terrifying electrical storm hit as we tried to land at Islamabad. Lightning seemed to be crashing around the right wing. Despite the best efforts of the pilot of William and Kate’s RAF Voyager plane we couldn’t couldn’t land there. — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) October 17, 2019

William and Kate did manage to safely land in Lahore and the duke later joked with the press that the problems had arisen because he was behind the controls of the plane, per Page Six.