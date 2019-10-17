Olympic Medalist Lindsey Vonn Turns 35 Years Old

October 18 is Lindsey Vonn’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her hottest looks.

Lindsey Vonn is an American athlete born in Minnesota. The professional skier started racing at the age of seven. Vonn won her first World Cup championship in 2008. She went on to win another three. She also won World Cups in downhill, Super G and combined.

Vonn won a gold medal in the downhill during the 2010 Olympics at Vancouver, Canada. She also took home a bronze medal for the Super G. (RELATED: Lindsey Vonn Hints At What’s Next For Her After Retiring From Her Ski Racing Career)

In 2013, Vonn suffered injuries during a crash at the World Championships in Austria. She suffered MCL, ACL tears and fractured lateral tibial plateaure prompting constructive surgery.

Her injuries kept her from competing in the 2013 World Cup and the 2014 Winter Olympics.

In 2018, Vonn won a bronze medal making her the third American to win three Olympic medals and the oldest woman grab a medal in an Alpine event.

Vonn announced her retirement in February of 2019 after competing one last time in the World Championships. She took home the bronze in the downhill.

