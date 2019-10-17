Miami Dolphins Will Start Ryan Fitzpatrick At Quarterback Against The Bills, Josh Rosen Benched

The quarterback situation with the Miami Dolphins continued to descend into chaos with the team’s latest decision.

According to Ian Rapoport on Wednesday, Josh Rosen has been benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick for the game Sunday against the Bills.

Fitzpatrick replaced Rosen during the game last Sunday against the Redskins.

#Dolphins coach Brian Flores tells reporters that QB Ryan Fitzpatrick will start this Sunday vs. the #Bills. So, Josh Rosen to the bench. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2019

This situation is an absolute disaster right now for the Dolphins. Just a few days ago, Rosen was still locked in as the starting quarterback, according to head coach Brian Flores.

Now, here we are and Fitzpatrick is the starter as Josh Rosen heads to the bench. Do they have any plan at all down in Miami or are they just winging it as they go? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I really don’t understand this move at all. Rosen might be a franchise quarterback. Fitzpatrick, while a solid journeyman passer, isn’t going to be the leader of a team for years to come.

The Dolphins need to figure out sooner than later if Rosen can be the guy or not. How are they supposed to figure that out if the former UCLA star is riding the bench?

The answer is they can’t.

Are they just going to switch quarterbacks with every week that goes by? It makes next to no sense at all. I’ve got nothing against Fitzpatrick, but he has no long term future with the Dolphins.

Rosen might. He might not. We honestly don’t know, which is why he should be the guy on the field. Putting him on the bench during a season that is meaningless instead of getting him reps is a strange situation.