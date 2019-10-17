Mulvaney Celebrates Nationals’ World Series Berth With Joke About ‘Foreign Interference’

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney opened his Thursday press briefing by making the press corps the butt of his joke about the Washington Nationals.

WATCH (clip starts roughly 34 minutes into stream):

“I did want to come out here with my Nationals hat on, but they told me that would violate some type of rule,” Mulvaney stated, referencing the Nats’ resounding sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series, before taking a shot directly the resistance crowd.

“I was also going to wear my Montreal Expos hat then they said that would be foreign interference in the World Series and we couldn’t do that either.”

The Nats knocked off St. Louis 7-4 Tuesday night, as 12 candidates were on stage during the CNN-New York Times Democratic presidential primary debate. (RELATD: Nationals Fans Boo Bryce Harper In His Return To Washington D.C.)