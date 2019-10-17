Myles Garrett Says ‘Fan’ Punched Him In The Face After Asking For A Photo

Myles Garrett had a bad interaction with a “fan” on Wednesday.

The Cleveland Browns superstar tweeted that a man rushed up to his car, asked for a photo and then proceeded to punch him in the face.

A “fan” hopped out his car to take a picture with me and then punched me in my face. Hm, put your legs into it might have actually made me flinch. — Myles “Flash” Garrett (@MylesLGarrett) October 16, 2019

He also quote tweeted a guy who filmed the situation right after it ended, which appeared to confirm the wild altercation between the random “fan” and the NFL superstar.

Preciate the video but how you gonna start recording AFTER I got punched Lmao you can’t make this stuff up. Dude took a pic. Gave me a soft bop. And SLID. #fakelove #jeremyisokay https://t.co/lg6QXnkdyC — Myles “Flash” Garrett (@MylesLGarrett) October 16, 2019

For those of you who don’t know, Myles Garrett is a freak-of-nature-sized human being. He looks like he was engineered in a lab. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of all the people you want to be punching in the face, he’s nowhere near the top of the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles “Flash” Garrett (@flash_garrett) on Sep 3, 2019 at 2:43pm PDT

Imagine being a “fan” and thinking it’s a wise idea to swing on Myles Garrett! He’s one of the most intimidating players in the NFL, and could probably snap most people in half like a twig.

Again, we’re talking about one of the biggest human beings on the planet. Yet, this clown punched him in the face.

Is he asking to get murdered? Is he asking for the butt kicking of a lifetime?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles “Flash” Garrett (@flash_garrett) on Jun 12, 2018 at 11:49am PDT

Garrett should be applauded for not putting this guy in the hospital right on the spot. Some people are just too stupid to comprehend. If you swing on a pro athlete, you honestly deserve whatever happens to you.

Props to the Cleveland Browns star for not getting out of the car and ending a man’s life.