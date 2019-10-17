Superstar Neil Patrick Harris Hospitalized After Sea Urchin Accident In Croatia

Superstar Neil Patrick Harris had to be hospitalized after an accident in Croatia where he fell on a sea urchin and didn’t get all the urchin spines out of his hand.

"Had surgery today," the 46-year-old actor captioned his post on Instagram, along with a photo of him in hospital attire, per the "Today" show in a piece published Thursday.

"I tripped and hand planted onto a sea urchin almost two months ago while climbing rocky cliffs in Croatia," he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 15, 2019 at 4:30pm PDT

Harris continued, “Most of the tiny spines I dug out myself, but two refused to leave and one got infected. Turns out it pierced through a tendon (see ultrasound video).”

The “How I Met Your Mother” star said the surgery went well and shared a picture of his hand all bandaged up in the splint, that’s clearly going to make things tricky for awhile.

“Well, thanks to the surgical talents of Dr. Dan Polatsch and his team, I’m officially urchin free and on the mend,” the “Gone Girl” star concluded. “Only drawback – having to wear this massive hand elevating contraption for the foreseeable future (see third pic). All in all, though, I have to say: uni is still delicious.”

Glad to see he’s on the mend and it’ll be fun to follow his recovery.