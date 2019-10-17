Netflix Reaches 158 Million Subscribers Around The World

Netflix has continued to pack on subscribers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, the company announced that it added 6.8 million subscribers in the third quarter, which brings the total up to 158 million.

The company suffered a down second quarter, but “Stranger Things” really got the needle moving for subscribers in quarter three.

Think about how wild it is for a platform or any streaming service to have 158 million subscribers. It’s truly mind-boggling.

That is so many damn people. The biggest question will be what happens when “The Office” leaves at the end of 2019. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Will people sill hang around when arguably the most popular show on the platform dips out?

Now, Netflix does produce some outstanding original content. “Stranger Things,” “Ozark,” “The Highwaymen,” “American Vandal,” “House of Cards,” “Bloodline” and many other originals are all outstanding.

There’s no question that Netflix is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to producing incredible original content, especially shows.

However, it’s always hard to tell what will happen when something like “The Office” leaves the streaming platform.

Honestly, I’m not giving up Netflix no matter what. As long as the great original content keeps flowing then I’m in.

We’ll have to see if other people feel the same way in 2020. Either way, Netflix put up some huge numbers over the past few months.