NFL TV Ratings Up 3% From 2018 Through 6 Weeks

NFL TV ratings have improved from 2018 over the same period of time.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following on Thursday:

Through six weeks of the season, NFL games across all its television partners are averaging about 16.3 million viewers, up 3 percent from last season’s average of 15.8 million. Since hitting a low for this decade of 15 million viewers in 2017, viewership has climbed 9 percent and is on par with the 2016 season (16.5 million).

For those of you who have been following along with my coverage, this shouldn’t come as a surprise to any of you. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The ratings we’ve seen from “Monday Night Football,” “Sunday Night Football,” and “Thursday Night Football” have all been really strong in the early numbers.

For example, the Colts beating the Chiefs on “SNF” got north of 16 million viewers in the initial numbers, which is insanely high.

During the national anthem debacle that swept the league a couple years ago, the ratings were in a steady decline, and it didn’t look good.

Luckily, that issue has been done away with, and the ratings aren’t just back to normal. They’re booming right now.

As I’ve said too many times to count, football ratings for college and the NFL relate directly to what kind of country we have.

As long as the ratings are high, then the spirit of America is going to be just fine. If they plummet, then we might be in big trouble.

Right now, things are going great, and that’s a reason to celebrate.