Nick Saban Claims Butch Jones Had ‘Job Opportunities’ Last Season

Somebody is apparently dumb enough to offer Butch Jones a job.
Jones flamed out at Tennessee in spectacular fashion, and then proceeded to join Nick Saban’s staff as a glorified assistant. You’d think his career as a head coach would be over.
Well, you’d be wrong because he’s apparently had offers.
According to Charlie Potter on Wednesday, Saban told the media, “I know Butch (Jones) had job opportunities last year, and he wanted to stay here.”
Who the hell would ever hire Butch Jones? The dude is a joke in the world of coaching. He’s a legit joke. The man destroyed the Volunteers when he was there, and they still haven’t recovered. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
I know Nick Saban wouldn’t lie, but I find it really hard to believe that he’s got coaching offers. From who?
High school teams? Middle school teams? It doesn’t make sense at all.
What Butch Jones should do is stay with Saban for as long as the Alabama leader will have him. Rehab his career for a few years, maybe win a couple rings over the next few years and then try to get a new job once Saban signs off.
Anything less than that, and I’m not buying any major program is coming calling for Butch Jones. I’m being dead serious when I say I think I could out coach him right now.
Best of luck, Butch! He’s going to need all the help he can get in order to become a major head coach again.